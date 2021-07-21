Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Megan Mahfoud

Springbrook: A Fantasy Display Typeface

Once upon a time, a fantasy typeface was created for modern times! Springbrook consists of nostalgic lettering that bring us back to tales of dragons & mythical creatures. This font was inspired by dark fantasy stories like The Dark Crystal and The Lord of the Rings.

Springbrook was first hand-lettered and then digitalized for a cleaner look. This niche display font is not only perfect for logos and book covers, but also branding for movies, comics, and gaming platforms.

You can download this font at MeganMahfoud.com or at Creative Market.

Megan Mahfoud

