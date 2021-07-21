Sam Behrmann

Milwaukee Bucks 2021 NBA Champions Logo

I wanted to make a logo that not only represented the Bucks, but also the city of Milwaukee. Two stars for their two championship, a curve to represent the new Fiserv Forum stadium, a cream trophy for the Cream City, and the old beer label shape to acknowledge the brewing history of Milwaukee

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
