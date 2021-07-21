"Song for the Moon"

When I was a child, I was told that the moon was made of green cheese. I wondered how it tasted and how I could get to it. When I was four-ish my mother found me running through the weeds up the hill, in back of our house. The moon was just visible over the ridge. When she ask why I was going up there in the dark, my response was, "to get the moon."

I have always loved the moon. It seems such a peaceful place, its smiling face looking down on us from its perch in the sky. It seems to like what it is seeing. The glow of its face seems to draw you into the beauty of its light.

I have always wanted to visit, just a short vacation, with the earth as a backdrop. I would love to bounce across its surface.

Sometimes the moonlight is so bright here, that is nearly like wearing a pair of dark sunglasses during the day. It changes the world to a different place. The blue hue of the world makes the world soft and calm.

Take time to visit with the moon. The next time it shows its full face, sit down and admire its wonderment. Look into the dark cratered eyes of this big glowing ball, always changing its face, always appearing on time. The night is a spectacle in its light.

If you should ever go ... bring me some green cheese.

Enjoy!