God Vitthal

God Vitthal dailyui ui branding typography illustration design app
On the occasion of Aashadhi Ekadashi, I have designed the God Vitthal in the Figma itself. I really worked hard to achieve this. First I thought I can't make it in Figma. But then anyhow, I started designing it. And Finally, I made it. This is my one of the best designs I have ever made in Figma.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
