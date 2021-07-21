Fiona Art

Double dip ~ SIMPLE Acrylic pour painting ~ Fluid art for beginn

Double dip ~ SIMPLE Acrylic pour painting ~ Fluid art for beginn
Dip technique is really simple way to do nice painting without skills for drawing. Just drizzle some paint, dip them and you get a beautiful acrylic pour diptych painting.

COLOURS:
- Amsterdam oxide black
- Vallejo transoxide yellow
- Vallejo nickel azo yellow
- Arteza indian yellow
- Vallejo quinacridone burnt orange
- Arteza prussian green
- Amsterdam olive green light
- Pearl white

My pearl white mixture:
1 part Vallejo pearl medium
1 part titanium white
2 parts pouring medium
All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.

Please understand that I am in no way responsible for the way you use your paint and mediums. Follow all safety instructions of the manufacturers, I can not be held liable.
Be careful and use the proper materials for your safety.

You can't use any content on my channel, unless I give you a permission!
