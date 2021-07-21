Double dip ~ SIMPLE Acrylic pour painting ~ Fluid art for beginn

Dip technique is really simple way to do nice painting without skills for drawing. Just drizzle some paint, dip them and you get a beautiful acrylic pour diptych painting.

COLOURS:

- Amsterdam oxide black

- Vallejo transoxide yellow

- Vallejo nickel azo yellow

- Arteza indian yellow

- Vallejo quinacridone burnt orange

- Arteza prussian green

- Amsterdam olive green light

- Pearl white

My pearl white mixture:

1 part Vallejo pearl medium

1 part titanium white

2 parts pouring medium

All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.

