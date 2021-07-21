Double dip ~ SIMPLE Acrylic pour painting ~ Fluid art for beginn

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Dip technique is really simple way to do nice painting without skills for drawing. Just drizzle some paint, dip them and you get a beautiful acrylic pour diptych painting.
COLOURS:
- Amsterdam oxide black
- Vallejo transoxide yellow
- Vallejo nickel azo yellow
- Arteza indian yellow
- Vallejo quinacridone burnt orange
- Arteza prussian green
- Amsterdam olive green light
- Pearl white
My pearl white mixture:
1 part Vallejo pearl medium
1 part titanium white
2 parts pouring medium
All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.
