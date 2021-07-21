Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
John Herrington

We're hiring! 🎉

John Herrington
John Herrington
  • Save
We're hiring! 🎉 ui designer ux designer designer app design agency ui logo illustration uidesign client work branding website web ux design
Download color palette

We're looking for our next Junior Designer to join our growing team. We'd love to talk, so hit us up!

👉 https://tegan.io/careers
📬 careers@tegan.io

John Herrington
John Herrington
Storyteller. VP Client Services @ Tegan

More by John Herrington

View profile
    • Like