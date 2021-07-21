Chevy Chase 🚗

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
@Krzysztof Nowak has to be really surprised seeing this animation 😁. When I asked him for permission and source file it was early 2018. After 3 years of ups and downs, Chavy Chase is finally animated 🥳!
I was so amazed by colours, perspective and simplicity of this illustration. I'm used to a cutout/AE animation style, but when I was starting this project I decided it has to be animated frame by frame. It was a pretty tough task but really satisfying in the end. I hope you like it 😎!
Instagram version with music🎶: https://www.instagram.com/tomaszkucharczyk.studio/
Krzysztof Nowak: https://dribbble.com/Chkn
Cheers✌!