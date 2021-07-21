Leswus Graphics

Collage de colores

Leswus Graphics
Leswus Graphics
  • Save
Collage de colores joy summer palletes patterns pattern colors designers spain graphicdesign design illustration
Download color palette

The heat of the summer inspired us to free our most abstract side. This shapes and forms work together to make something greater. Maybe we should do it too. If you want to collaborate with us just leave a comment, we gladly write you back. Who knows what could we achieve? Thanks for reading this and have a great day!

Leswus Graphics
Leswus Graphics

More by Leswus Graphics

View profile
    • Like