Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Vaibhav Shukla

Walkman

Vaibhav Shukla
Vaibhav Shukla
  • Save
Walkman music sony walkman 3d figmaillustration figma
Download color palette

Follow my work on instagram too: https://www.instagram.com/designosaurrr/
Thank You!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Vaibhav Shukla
Vaibhav Shukla

More by Vaibhav Shukla

View profile
    • Like