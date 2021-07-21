Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Tata Crucible - The Business Quiz' seeks to bring together sharpest young corporate minds in India to take on the heat of the toughest business quiz in India. Youth is a key audience cluster which the Tata Group is focusing its communication at and Tata Crucible is one of the key initiatives towards this engagement.
Know more on project : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121397461/Tata-Crucible-International-Quiz-Platform
For more visit : www.jeffdesign.co