John Karlsson

Icon 🚧

John Karlsson
John Karlsson
  • Save
Icon 🚧 3d blueprint dev beta mobile testflight icon app ios
Download color palette

🚧 Icon 🚧
Trying to replicate that "testflight" icon look

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
John Karlsson
John Karlsson
Product Design

More by John Karlsson

View profile
    • Like