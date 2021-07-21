Stayfull Logo Design - Online Travel Agency

Stayfull offering a wide choice of hotels, activities and travel services that are suitable for travelers for all budgets and various types of activities at competitive rates. With more than hundreds of thousands of hotel partners around the world and comprehensive offers for flight inventory available on the website.

In the design that I made using the logotype type. Logotype is a graphical representation of several letters / words expressed to communicate the meaning of a company. By using letters manipulated as a logo design to represent the name of the company, it will give a good impression to the company, for example, the logo used by FedEx.

I make letter of "a" with pin symbol for representing a travel location. and in the end of words, I make "ull" letter like a signal that growing up or that can be represent your company will be always full/ growing up.

Service Provided : Logo and Icon Apps Design

