The Creative Life Survey

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I LOVE serving creatives. I love helping them find flow, knock down creative blocks, make more money, and find meaning in their work.
I’m giving away 4 free Creative Coaching sessions in a random drawing. I want to know more about your creative life. I want to know how I can serve the creative community even better. And, this only takes 3 min (win win win).
Drawing will take place on Instagram live on Wed, July 28 at 12pm Noon MST.
https://thisislifework.typeform.com/creative-life