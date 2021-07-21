Espaço Mansão Stationery - Notebook

🇧🇷Esse é o terceiro item da papelaria do Espaço Mansão, o caderno de anotações, também conhecido como moleskine.

Foi feito utilizando a mesma ideia de ser um material clean e elegante, usando os elementos dos outros itens realizados.

Mais um item da papelaria que ficou sensacional😍

E aí curtiu? comenta aí🤩

Em breve mais itens da papelaria.

🇺🇸This is the third item in Espaço Mansão's stationery, the notebook, also known as moleskine.

It was made using the same idea of ​​being a clean and elegant material, using elements from the other items made.

Another item from the stationery that was sensational😍

And then enjoyed? comment there🤩

More stationery items coming soon.

