Espaço Mansão Stationery - Notebook

🇧🇷Esse é o terceiro item da papelaria do Espaço Mansão, o caderno de anotações, também conhecido como moleskine.
Foi feito utilizando a mesma ideia de ser um material clean e elegante, usando os elementos dos outros itens realizados.
Mais um item da papelaria que ficou sensacional😍
E aí curtiu? comenta aí🤩
Em breve mais itens da papelaria.
🇺🇸This is the third item in Espaço Mansão's stationery, the notebook, also known as moleskine.
It was made using the same idea of being a clean and elegant material, using elements from the other items made.
Another item from the stationery that was sensational😍
And then enjoyed? comment there🤩
More stationery items coming soon.
-----
