Lauren Kolesinskas

More Reasons To Hate The Dentist

Lauren Kolesinskas
Lauren Kolesinskas
  • Save
More Reasons To Hate The Dentist editorial art podcast digital art quirky colorful surreal cartoon drawing illustration
Download color palette

Illustration to accompany ‘More Reasons To Hate The Dentist’, an episode of The Politics of Everything podcast from The New Republic. AD Robert Di Ieso.

https://newrepublic.com/article/163012/reasons-hate-dentist-malpractice

Lauren Kolesinskas
Lauren Kolesinskas

More by Lauren Kolesinskas

View profile
    • Like