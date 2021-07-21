Dmitry Maryashin

Chevy k5

Chevy k5 carillustration vector customdesign tshirtdesign clothingdesign blazer chevrolet chevy suv carart car simple illustation
I decided to draw a small batch of illustrations of a classic us suv. And this is the first one)

