Narmin Mustafayeva

Tattoo Shop

Tattoo Shop branding illustration web deisgn website web design ux ui
Here's is a concept web design for a tattoo shop. I used a special branding (concept) style. The goal was to have an edgy style, and a specific character as artistic as tattoos are themselves.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
