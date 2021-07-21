Promo Website & Poster For A Creativity Workshop

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey guys!
These are a couple of screens I designed here at Zajno for an offline workshop about how to boost one's creativity and imagination. I also made a poster for the event in the same style.
In terms of design, I tried to translate the vibes of channelling your inner self. I used a dark color palette with an accent color, bold and stylish typography, and 3D visuals which I made in Cinema 4D.
Let me know what you think guys!
