Finance App Design

Hello! Here's a fictional design for a financing app for mobile. Usually these kinds of apps are poor on the user-friendly side, so I took it upon myself to design one for myself. Make sure you leave your feedback, I want to hear your thoughts about the design!
Check out the prototype HERE
Looking to work together? Let's talk!
📧estuardo.sarti@gmail.com📧
Instagram 👉 www.instagram.com/code_bridge/