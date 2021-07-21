Stuart Sarti

Finance App Design

Hello! Here's a fictional design for a financing app for mobile. Usually these kinds of apps are poor on the user-friendly side, so I took it upon myself to design one for myself. Make sure you leave your feedback, I want to hear your thoughts about the design!

Check out the prototype HERE

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
