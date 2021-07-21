Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Memorial Acclaimation

Memorial Acclaimation church cross alpha omega creed reformed protestant orthodox catholic jesus christian bible distressed badge aaron brink squamish
“Christ has died, Christ is risen, Christ will come again.

Dying you destroyed our death, rising you restored our life. Lord Jesus, come in glory.

When we eat this bread and drink this cup, we proclaim your death, Lord Jesus, until you come in glory.

Lord, by your cross and resurrection, you have set us free. You are the Saviour of the world.”

Branding & Illustration by Aaron Brink
