London Fog Mini Brand

Mini branding exercise for a made up coffee shop called London Fog.

I used the London bridge as my main focus, paired with fonts that gave off the elegant yet fun and inviting vibes you'd want from a coffee shop. I wanted to pack the logo with elements that could be pulled apart and used on their own to create an abundance of possible uses.

The accompanying photos help to give an idea of the brand identity, with natural elements of burlap and wood accompanying the crisp logo. The color palette is meant to convey the "fog" aspect of the name, also creating a calm and cozy atmosphere that one would expect when curled up with a warm drink.

To me, the colors are also reminiscent of ballet which calls to mind elegance and classical music, as well as an art that appears to be done with ease but actually takes a great deal of skill, which adds to the brand story as this is also true of the art of brewing the perfect cup of coffee or tea.