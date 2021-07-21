Sabuj Ali

MY Logo or YM Logo

Sabuj Ali
Sabuj Ali
  • Save
MY Logo or YM Logo minimalist modern logos ym monogram ym logo ym my monogram my logo my 3d graphic design illustration design logotype identity logo design typography monogram logo branding
Download color palette

{ Available For Sell }
****************
It's a simple, unique and modern monogram logo that is showing initial letters M and Y in negative space. It's suitable for any kind of personal or company brand.
****************
If you want to buy this logo mark or if you want to hire me for your logo design project then email me at : sabujbabu31@gmail.com
****************
Thanks

Sabuj Ali
Sabuj Ali

More by Sabuj Ali

View profile
    • Like