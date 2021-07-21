Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Landis Blair

Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Newark, NJ

Landis Blair
Landis Blair
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Newark, NJ cemetery nature trees artist ink hand drawn art artwork drawing illustration
This was a recent drawing someone commissioned me to do of one of their favourite cemeteries.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Pen and ink illustrator
