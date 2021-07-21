Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Belen Mesropian

Medical Mobile App

Belen Mesropian
Belen Mesropian
  • Save
Medical Mobile App app medical app app design visual design uxui
Download color palette

Medical prescription app | UX UI Design

Digital Prescription Screen

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Belen Mesropian
Belen Mesropian

More by Belen Mesropian

View profile
    • Like