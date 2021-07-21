Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Guy Arthur Fridge

Daily UI Day 8: 404 Page

Guy Arthur Fridge
Guy Arthur Fridge
  • Save
Daily UI Day 8: 404 Page sideshow webpage daily ui 008 daily ui day 8 404 page figma design challenge dailyux dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI Day 8: 404 Page

A 404 page for a record label and radio show that focuses on the music and culture of the west coast.

Guy Arthur Fridge
Guy Arthur Fridge

More by Guy Arthur Fridge

View profile
    • Like