Ambigram Design : Life is Pain

Ambigram Design : Life is Pain djent groove metal illustrator photoshop thrash metal death metal calligraphy illustration graphic design metalheads logo designer in kolkata signet logo 3d logo steel band logo logo design metal music logo heavy metal
Ambigram Logo: Life is Pain.
The Speciality of this kind of work is the design and typography remains the same when you turn the picture 180 degrees. This kind of design represents the Heavy Metal Music genre. If your band is searching for a Logo Designer, here we are.

