Walkman Landing Page

Walkman Landing Page web design graphic design ui
I wondered how old products would be featured on websites since they mostly advertised using print media. Over all I love the retro look and will continue experimenting more. This is a first of many, hope you stay along for ride and see me progress.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
