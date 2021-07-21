Tata Crucible - International Quiz Platform

Tata Crucible - The Business Quiz' seeks to bring together sharpest young corporate minds in India to take on the heat of the toughest business quiz in India. Youth is a key audience cluster which the Tata Group is focusing its communication at and Tata Crucible is one of the key initiatives towards this engagement.

