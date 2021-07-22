Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kyle Anthony Miller
Brass Hands

B2B Brand Uplift Concept

Kyle Anthony Miller
Brass Hands
Kyle Anthony Miller for Brass Hands
B2B Brand Uplift Concept ui brand designer web design home page website saas b2b landing page typography brand brand identity 3d illustration
Hey all!

We're working on a few brand uplift concepts for a b2b startup that helps small businesses define processes and train/scale their team.

Who's loving 3d right now?
Let me know what you think about this concept in the comments below.

Let's work together on your brand uplift!
Email me at kyle@brasshands.com

Brass Hands
Brass Hands
Studio led by @kyleanthonymiller
