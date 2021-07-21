Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Chicken

Chicken bird design bird animal barnyard barn graphic design kawaii brand illustration adorable simple yellow chicken cute
I grew up raising chickens with my family. They are dorky little things, though they are much smarter than what most people think. Funny enough, chickens are thought to be direct descendants from dinosaurs, which I could see as very possible. Like most animals, they all have their own personality. They are adorable.

Follow me on Instagram: instagram.com/sunnysammi04

