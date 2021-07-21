Lately I’ve been really intrigued by the idea of building badges/designs with an excessive amount of text. I don't know why exactly, but I love when a design overwhelms me a bit when I look at it. I feel like this is a common motif in lots of esoteric/mystic art, as well is lots of Buddhist and Hindu art. That being said, what better text to use than the beatitudes of Jesus from the Sermon on the Mount?