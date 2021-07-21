Arif Ahmed

Eid Mubarak

Eid Mubarak banner design vector creative graphicdesign illustration
Eid al-Adha ('Festival of the Sacrifice'). It honors the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God's command. Before Abraham could sacrifice his son, however, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead. In commemoration of this intervention, animals are sacrificed ritually. One third of their meat is consumed by the family offering the sacrifice, while the rest is distributed to the poor and needy.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
