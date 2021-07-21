Prakhar Kopergaonkar

Design for Course aggregator platform "CourseNext"

Prakhar Kopergaonkar
Prakhar Kopergaonkar
  • Save
Design for Course aggregator platform "CourseNext"
Download color palette

My daily design practice using figma. Made design for an imaginary course aggregator platform "CourseNext".
Inspired by : https://dribbble.com/shots/16068289-Landing-page

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Prakhar Kopergaonkar
Prakhar Kopergaonkar

More by Prakhar Kopergaonkar

View profile
    • Like