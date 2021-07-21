🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
At Seek Discomfort, we're working day in and day out to better our post-purchase experience (aka what happens after a customer purchases a product from us). To communicate better, I got inspired by the Dominos Pizza Tracker and created our very own Seek Discomfort Shipment & Delivery Tracker. Today, thousands of customers around the world use a variation of this over email to see where their order is.