Seek Discomfort Shipment & Delivery Tracker

At Seek Discomfort, we're working day in and day out to better our post-purchase experience (aka what happens after a customer purchases a product from us). To communicate better, I got inspired by the Dominos Pizza Tracker and created our very own Seek Discomfort Shipment & Delivery Tracker. Today, thousands of customers around the world use a variation of this over email to see where their order is.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
