Bryan Sellers

Xpedite 2.0

Bryan Sellers
Bryan Sellers
Hire Me
  • Save
Xpedite 2.0 design ux ui
Download color palette

Xpedite UI refresh to align with the new point of sale design system

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Bryan Sellers
Bryan Sellers
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bryan Sellers

View profile
    • Like