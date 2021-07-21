Reshma Bhagat

Weather Forecast App

Reshma Bhagat
Reshma Bhagat
  • Save
Weather Forecast App uiuxdesign weatherapp application ui app design dailyui ui
Download color palette

Hi friends, I'm showing you my latest design for a weather application. In this concept, I would like to bring something looks minimal and simplicity. Where user will get current weather status by searching location name or by using pincode.
Hope you like it and don't for get to share your thought below.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Reshma Bhagat
Reshma Bhagat

More by Reshma Bhagat

View profile
    • Like