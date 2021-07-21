Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
HOLY HOLY HOLY

“And the four living creatures, each of them with six wings, are full of eyes all around and within, and day and night they never cease to say, “Holy, holy, holy, is the Lord God Almighty, who was and is and is to come!”

“Worthy is the Lamb who was slain, to receive power and wealth and wisdom and might and honor and glory and blessing!””
Typeface is a blown-out “MIRAGE SANS” from Artifact Bazaar

Branding & Illustration by Aaron Brink
