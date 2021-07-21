Bryan Sellers

Airport Mobile Ordering Ad

Bryan Sellers
Bryan Sellers
Hire Me
  • Save
Airport Mobile Ordering Ad ui icon typography vector branding illustration logo design
Download color palette

Ad concept I made for mobile ordering at Ontario Airport via VenueNext.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Bryan Sellers
Bryan Sellers
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Bryan Sellers

View profile
    • Like