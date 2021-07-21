Zachary Wieland
Mama Fried Illustration mural restaurant hand drawn food trailer french fries lone star beer armadillo design austin texture retro rough texas vintage illustration
Mama Fried Illustration mural restaurant hand drawn food trailer french fries lone star beer armadillo design austin texture retro rough texas vintage illustration
Mama Fried Illustration mural restaurant hand drawn food trailer french fries lone star beer armadillo design austin texture retro rough texas vintage illustration
We couldn’t pass up a chance to nod to the days of the Armadillo in the brand system for our friends at Mama Fried—from the throwback aesthetic, to merch sourcing, to this three frame mural for the back of the trailer.

