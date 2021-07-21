Helplab

Relyon visual identity – Custom Typography

The main task I received from the trio of financial agents was to create a dynamic and unique brand, which would accurately represent their tenacity in the field. The central idea behind the brand and their visual identity is ‘translating the language of finance’, meaning helping people understand topics they often struggle with. A custom-made font – The Relyon Cipher – hides the information in the campaign and the brand presents itself as a master at decoding and solving the riddle for its clients.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
