What are we 👀

What are we 👀 galaxy stars moon space sit think person earth claymation design clay illustration wallpaper blender3d 3d modelling 3d blender
"You are the universe experiencing itself"

Just a train of thoughts led me to make this model. Love the clamation style which looks handmade yet it is not!

Made in Blender.

