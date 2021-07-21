Much Sketch | by Gaia

Birthday party - Raccoon and little birdie 🍄

Much Sketch | by Gaia
Much Sketch | by Gaia
  • Save
Birthday party - Raccoon and little birdie 🍄 character design cute baby animals animal character affinity designer illustration procreate cake birthday party hat mushroom forest picnic love friends woodland cupcake birb bird raccoon
Download color palette

Scout the raccoon celebrating his birthday with his little birb friend Peanut. I loved creating this duo for Pipi Wilder’s adorable woodland DTIYS 🍄
.
I share more of my illustration projects on Instagram at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/

Much Sketch | by Gaia
Much Sketch | by Gaia

More by Much Sketch | by Gaia

View profile
    • Like