RedMountain Project

RedMountain is a redesign of an award winning project called CroatiaRescue. Build to help hikers in emergency situations to contact mountain rescue services in fastest possible way with most accurate information possible expelling the potential human error from rescue missions.

CroatiaRescue was build for Croatian Regulatory Authority for Network Industries (HAKOM) as a part of national mountain rescue program. Project was recognised by several respectable organisations and won awards for best business plan, best start-up of the year and socially most useful application.