Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Parisi

Freddy Parish, A Cold July / Wordmark

Alex Parisi
Alex Parisi
  • Save
Freddy Parish, A Cold July / Wordmark branding july country rough texture text wordmark music
Download color palette

Text lockup for musical artist, Freddy Parish and his five song EP, A Cold July.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
Alex Parisi
Alex Parisi

More by Alex Parisi

View profile
    • Like