University Suite Pennant vintage checkerboard flag pennant typography type knoxville tennessee lettering
I'm so excited to be able to design an actual pennant. I've been wanting to do this for a while. Oxford Pennant will be producing it which make it even more special. Can't wait to see the finished product.

Senior Graphic Designer for the University of Tennessee
