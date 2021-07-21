Glorious Jesus

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
I've always been obsessed with old Catholic and Orthodox Iconography and Symbols. I'd wanted to do an icon of Jesus for a while, but one day as I was looking at another complex badge/mandala design I had done, I had the idea of combining the two concepts and giving Jesus the overly elaborate halo that he deserves.
The Hebrew text around his head is from Psalm 45:15:
"But God will redeem me from the realm of the dead; he will surely take me for himself."