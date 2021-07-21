Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alert history tracking fleet vehicles ui ux dashboard
This is a little sneak peak of how we solved our event alert log, so our users can check all the major events that happened with their fleet and act upon it in an easier way.

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
