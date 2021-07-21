slotopaint.com

Gamble Game - graphic design development

Who is ready to take the risk and play the doubling game? Red or Black, all or nothing - that's the essence of the game.

To make a choice, just press one of the two buttons. The buttons are designed in the form of casino chips.

On the sides of each of them, for the convenience of the players, card suits are depicted: diamonds and hearts next to the red chip, cross and spades - next to the black one.

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

Graphic solutions for gambling
