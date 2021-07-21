Gamble Game - graphic design development

Who is ready to take the risk and play the doubling game? Red or Black, all or nothing - that's the essence of the game.

⠀

To make a choice, just press one of the two buttons. The buttons are designed in the form of casino chips.

⠀

On the sides of each of them, for the convenience of the players, card suits are depicted: diamonds and hearts next to the red chip, cross and spades - next to the black one.

⠀

You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects

⠀

#gamble #gamblegame #riskgame #gambledesign #bonusround #bonusgame #gamedesigners #artist #artwork #designstudio #digitalart #digitalillustration #designer #casinodevelopment #gamedevelopment #gambling #slot #slotmachine #games #gameart #gameartist #graphic #graphicforgames #gamedev #gamedeveloper #casino #ui #uidesign