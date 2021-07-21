Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Colleaque Social App Mobile UI

A concept project for 'Colleaque' app mobile UI.
Colleaque allows us to find persons who share our profession and connect with them to share work experiences and stories to contribute to each other's knowledge.

The project consists of the following
-Onboarding screen.
-Log in Screen.
-Sign In Screen.
-Profile Set up screen.
-Explore screen.

