Adventure time! 🐸

childrens book illustration skirt cute girl drawing explorer texture character design illustrator illustration procreate mushroom friends woodland forest travel backpack spectacles girl character froggo frog adventure
Maddy and her little friend Freddy, for my good friend TheDailyChristine’s DTIYS challenge. I played around on Procreate to add texture to this illustration (it was fun to try something different from my usual art style). I also used Lissa Li’s gorgeous color palette for this woodland scene 🍄
I share more of my illustration projects on Instagram at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/

