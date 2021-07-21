Adventure time! 🐸

Maddy and her little friend Freddy, for my good friend TheDailyChristine’s DTIYS challenge. I played around on Procreate to add texture to this illustration (it was fun to try something different from my usual art style). I also used Lissa Li’s gorgeous color palette for this woodland scene 🍄

.

I share more of my illustration projects on Instagram at - https://www.instagram.com/MuchSketch/